Covid-19 “clean” and £210 travel test package for Falklands' travellers flying to England

The Falkland Islands government has informed of the new requirements for people travelling to England. In effect, as part of its response to Covid-19, the UK government has announced new testing requirements for people travelling to England from outside the Common Travel Area.
These include, Everyone arriving must quarantine for ten days on arrival; Before leaving to travel to England, passengers must book and pay for a ‘travel test package’, “which will provide you with Covid-19 tests to be taken on or before day two and on or after day eight of quarantine,” FIG said.
The tests cost £210 and must be booked online.
Travellers will not be able to leave quarantine until they have received a negative result from the day eight test and have quarantined for 10 days. “If you do not take the tests, it could result in a penalty of up to £2,000,” FIG warned in a press statement. Anyone who tests positive for either test must quarantine for a further ten days from the day that the test was taken.
Further information is available from the UK government’s website.
