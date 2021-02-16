Falklands invites 45/49 years old to vaccination session this Tuesday; 45% of population inoculated

In the first week of KEMH’s vaccination program, 1,515 people received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The Falkland Islands hospital, KEMH, is inviting people aged between 45 and 49 to receive their Covid-19 vaccination this Tuesday, 16 February at the Falkland Islands Defence Force, FIDF, Hall in Stanley, between 09:00 am and 12:00 pm.

This follows on the successful first week of KEMH’s vaccination program, during which time 1,515 people received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was received in the Islands on February first. (Falklands population is estimated at 3,300).

KEMH also points out that you do not need a letter to attend the session, you just need to complete a consent form on arrival.

Having completed the paperwork, you will be vaccinated by one of the healthcare team, who has undergone appropriate training, and then asked to wait for 15 minutes of observation afterwards.

There will be marshals guiding you at each stage of the process.

Likewsie if you are in quarantine or are unwell and unable to attend the session, “we will be arranging some catch up vaccination slots, in batches of 10. Please contact KEMH reception on 28000 if this applies to you,” FIG said on Monday.