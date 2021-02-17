Falklands lawmakers move to FIDF until March; reforms at Gilbert House

Gilbert House, seat of the Falklands elected government

The public works program in the Falkland Islands is in full swing, and this includes not only the new port or housing projects but also improvements in Gilbert House.

This has had elected lawmakers, MLAs, move to the Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, Classroom while works are being undertaken at the seat of the elected autonomous government of the Falklands.

“We’re grateful to have the temporary office space until March when works finish. It also meant I can watch the vaccination program in full swing”, commented MLA Teslyn Barkman.

“The FIDF are doing a great job in assisting and organizing people”, added MLA Barkman, who said that the vaccination is all running smoothly thanks to the team involved.