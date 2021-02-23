“No chance at the moment for ratification of trade deal with Mercosur”, France

France, the EU’s biggest agricultural producer, has been one of the most virulent opponents to the current version of the deal with Mercosur (Pic DW)

There is no chance at the moment that France will ratify a free-trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur group, an official at the presidential palace in Paris said on Monday.

“The conditions for us to give it a re-rethink are numerous and drastic and for the moment have no chance of being met by the countries in question,” the official said.

France, the EU’s biggest agricultural producer, has been one of the most virulent opponents to the current version of the deal with the Mercosur group that comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the world’s fourth-largest trade bloc.

The agreement was reached in 2019 but has yet to be ratified.

France has cited concerns over the risk of a surge in Mercosur agricultural exports to Europe and the impact of the future deal on forests and the climate.

Mercosur is the world's leading exporter of beef, Brazil is a soybeans powerhouse, as well as Argentina and Paraguay.