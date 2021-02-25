LBGT+ cruise to Antarctica from Ushuaia in December 2022 sold out in ten days

25th Thursday, February 2021 - 09:05 UTC Full article

According to Vacaya's website, the cruise sold out in a record of just ten days, making it the fastest-selling Vacaya cruise to date

Argentina announced that it will port the first-ever LGBT+ cruise to Antarctica in December of 2022. The ten-night cruise will be organized by the LGBT+ travel company Vacaya on the ship Ponant Le Boréal. Guests will enjoy a one-night stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital city, before setting sail in Ushuaia, Argentina’s southernmost city.

According to Vacaya's website, the cruise sold out in a record of just ten days, making it the fastest-selling Vacaya cruise to date. The website does currently have a waitlist for more Antarctica expeditions.

While onboard, guests can enjoy lectures led by Antarctic Expedition Experts on topics such as the geology, ecology and geography of the least inhabited continent on Earth.

Argentina has some of the most progressive LGBT+ laws in the world; the country formally legalized same-sex marriage with full adoption rights in 2010 and in 2012 passed the Gender Equality Law, which protects the rights of transgender individuals.

The country has also worked to promote LGBT+ tourism through its National Tourism Promotion Institute, or INPROTUR, and the Argentine LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CCGLAR), both of which promote international tourism to the country.