Argentina receives 904,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

26th Friday, February 2021 - 13:29 UTC Full article

“Everyone is going to get their vaccine and Argentina will be able to move forward,” the country's Foreign Minister Felipe Sola tweeted alongside a picture of the plane unloading.

Argentina has received 904,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in its first delivery from the Chinese drugmaker, the government said on Thursday, which should help the country accelerate its inoculation program.

The delivery, part of a deal for 1 million doses of the vaccine, arrived on a plane of Argentina's state carrier from Beijing late in the evening.

The Sinopharm vaccines will add to 1.22 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Argentina has already received, as well as 580,000 doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Indian Serum Institute in conjunction with AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Argentina's government said 96,000 remaining doses of the agreement with Sinopharm will arrive in the next few days. Argentina has recorded over 2 million cases of COVID-19, with 52,000 deaths.