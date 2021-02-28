Thousands in Argentina express indignation at the VIP vaccination scandal

Thousands took to the streets in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires and other main cities on Saturday to protest against the government of Alberto Fernandez following the VIP vaccination scandal, which meant a privileged few, mainly politicians, families, and cronies, were able to skip queues and receive the Covid 19 jabs.
With insufficient vaccines, this meant that a significant number of health staff and vulnerable population, among others, were left aside waiting for the next batches of the antivirus inoculation.
In Buenos Aires the protest was in front of Government House or Pink House were hundreds of citizens and members of the opposition expressed their frustration and indignation with the government policy regarding the pandemic and vaccines strategy.
The pandemic in Argentina so far has meant over two million contagions and 52,000 deaths. “Since the immunization campaign took off, yes vaccines were scarce but immorality was in great abundance, because any of the 10,000 who died since, could probably have been saved if they had been vaccinated, or had the right contacts at the Ministry of Health”, said Mario Negri a leader from the opposition.
Saturday's march which was anticipated during the week by social networks, surprised by the number of people who turned out carrying banners criticizing the government, Shame, Injustice. Some also hanged in the grids surrounding Government House, stuffed black death bags with names of the many privileged meaning their greed caused the death of sanitary staff or vulnerable people.
The march was convened under the slogan, “We are marching for peace and justice, because of the anguish of our elders, because the Argentines combating in the first line have been left aside and because of the Kirchnerite oligarchy which has grabbed the vaccines. That is why I will march with other citizens and demand justice and respect. I WILL BE PRESENT”.
The whole VIP vaccination (including Ministry of Health vans with staff that would inoculate at the homes of the privileged) was so scandalous that government was forced to publish a first list of seventy, which included ex presidents, top officials and their families, plus several ministers which government argued had to be inoculated because they are 'strategic staff.
President Fernandez who on Monday will address Congress with his annual state of the union speech, over the weekend called on the political forces that support his administration to remain at home and watch him on television, “the pandemic is not over”, and described Saturday's protests as “criminal and a totally irresponsible act”.
It's fortunate that the Swedish model was not adapted by other nations as the loss of individual life is final.
https://www.vg.no/spesial/corona/norden/
Capisce...?
Estimado THINK
I still recommend being vaccinated, but when you compare Sweden with the rest of Europe — the lockdown was absolutely meaningless.
Sweden never locked down at all. Yet their “cases” and “Covid related deaths” have been dropping exactly in parallel with the UK.
Currently the scary red numbers are all going down — Cases — Deaths — Hospitalisations. They’re all going down, sharply, and have been for weeks!
Further, the drop is happening simultaneously in different countries all around the world, and not every country is vaccinating at the same rate or even using the same vaccine. So no, the “vaccines” are not causing the drop.
Another suspect is the lockdown, with blaring propaganda stating that all the various government-imposed house arrests and “distancing” measures have finally had an impact.
The actual global decline in “Covid deaths” started in mid-to-late January.
What else happened around that time? Well, on January 13th the WHO published a memo regarding the problem of asymptomatic cases being discovered by PCR tests, and suggesting any asymptomatic positive tests be repeated.
This followed up their previous memo, instructing labs around the world to use lower cycle thresholds (CT values) for PCR tests, as values over 35 could produce false positives.
Essentially, in two memos the WHO ensured future testing would be less likely to produce false positives and made it much harder to be labelled an “asymptomatic case”.
In short, logic would suggest we’re not in fact seeing a “decline in Covid cases” or a “decrease in Covid deaths” at all.
What we’re seeing is a decline in perfectly healthy people being labelled “covid cases” based on a false positive from an unreliable testing process.
And we’re seeing fewer people dying of pneumonia, cancer or other disease have “Covid19” added to their death certificate based on testing criteria designed to inflate the pandemic. We certainly see this in Chile!
It’s a beautiful day here in Viña!
Shicuréo...
I wouldn't Think of other than recommend getting vaccinated and..., when you compare Sweden with the rest of Scandinavia..., their “No-Lockdown” was (and is) absolutely meaningless*..
*(Swedish 2020 GDP has fallen more than Norway's and almost as much as Finlands and Denmarks..., btw...)
Sweden never locked down... Therefore their “Cases” and “Covid Related Deaths” have been much... much higher than those of their neighbours..., up to twelve (12) times higher than the rest of Scandinavia...
Currently the scary Swedish red numbers are all going up..., Cases..., Deaths... Hospitalisations... They’re all going up..., sharply..., and have been for weeks...:
https://www.vg.no/spesial/corona/norden/
In short..., logic would suggest..., the Swedish authorities are not acting logically...
And... what we’re seeing... , all over the World..., are serious Public Health Statistics of Serious Institutions from Serious Countries (including Shile) that are showing an EXCESS MORTALITY of about 2,500,000 souls in 2020...
Nice day here too...
Capisce...?