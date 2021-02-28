Thousands in Argentina express indignation at the VIP vaccination scandal

28th Sunday, February 2021 - 10:21 UTC Full article

Stuffed black death bags were hanged from the grid surrounding Government House (Pic TELAM)

Thousands took to the streets in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires and other main cities on Saturday to protest against the government of Alberto Fernandez following the VIP vaccination scandal, which meant a privileged few, mainly politicians, families, and cronies, were able to skip queues and receive the Covid 19 jabs.

With insufficient vaccines, this meant that a significant number of health staff and vulnerable population, among others, were left aside waiting for the next batches of the antivirus inoculation.

In Buenos Aires the protest was in front of Government House or Pink House were hundreds of citizens and members of the opposition expressed their frustration and indignation with the government policy regarding the pandemic and vaccines strategy.

The pandemic in Argentina so far has meant over two million contagions and 52,000 deaths. “Since the immunization campaign took off, yes vaccines were scarce but immorality was in great abundance, because any of the 10,000 who died since, could probably have been saved if they had been vaccinated, or had the right contacts at the Ministry of Health”, said Mario Negri a leader from the opposition.

Saturday's march which was anticipated during the week by social networks, surprised by the number of people who turned out carrying banners criticizing the government, Shame, Injustice. Some also hanged in the grids surrounding Government House, stuffed black death bags with names of the many privileged meaning their greed caused the death of sanitary staff or vulnerable people.

The march was convened under the slogan, “We are marching for peace and justice, because of the anguish of our elders, because the Argentines combating in the first line have been left aside and because of the Kirchnerite oligarchy which has grabbed the vaccines. That is why I will march with other citizens and demand justice and respect. I WILL BE PRESENT”.

The whole VIP vaccination (including Ministry of Health vans with staff that would inoculate at the homes of the privileged) was so scandalous that government was forced to publish a first list of seventy, which included ex presidents, top officials and their families, plus several ministers which government argued had to be inoculated because they are 'strategic staff.

President Fernandez who on Monday will address Congress with his annual state of the union speech, over the weekend called on the political forces that support his administration to remain at home and watch him on television, “the pandemic is not over”, and described Saturday's protests as “criminal and a totally irresponsible act”.