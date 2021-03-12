RRS James Clark Ross skipper gratitude message to people of the Falklands

RRS James Clark Ross, departed the Falklands for the last time. (FIG)

Graham Chapman, Captain of RRS James Clark Ross sent a message of gratitude to the people of the Falklands when the polar research vessel left the Islands for the last time.

“I would be most grateful if you could include the attached letter in your next edition of the Penguin News.

”I did a short interview for FITV while we were alongside and on reflection am not sure I expressed enough gratitude to the people of the Falkland Islands who have helped me, the JCR and BAS so tremendously over the years.

“I recall mentioning the brilliant people I get to work with on the JCR but that was not meant to be limited to the marine crew and on board scientists, but to Base staff, people in transit and very much to Falkland Islanders I have had the honour and pleasure to work with.

”I hope the letter puts that right”.