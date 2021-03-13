Resumption of Sao Paulo and Santiago/Falklands air links taking off next July?

The Latam Brazil weekly flght from Sao Paulo is scheduled for 5 July with a Boeing 767-300 that has a 221 passenger capacity.

Commercial air links between Chile and Brazil and the Falkland Islands are expected to resume next July according to Aviacionline, an air industry site that revealed it obtained the information through Cirium which specializes in aviation and travel data and analytics.

“The stop over in Cordoba, Argentina, apparently does figure in this first itinerary”

LATAM said it is “constantly assessing operations according to the evolution of the pandemic, including the resumption of the, to and from, Malvinas flights”, and when the moment comes, “the company will respect existing travel restrictions and the accords among countries”.

However the stopover in Cordoba is uncertain since the Argentine government has an international flights restrictions, and which since the beginning of the pandemic have been concentrated at Ezeiza airport.

It must be remembered that for Argentina the Falklands air link is a domestic flight, and “hopefully restrictions by next July will be more flexible”.

Likewise Latam Chile is also considering to begin the weekly air link with the Falklands from Santiago/Punta Arenas next July, with an Airbus A320 and a monthly call in Rio Gallegos, Argentina, according to Aviacionline.