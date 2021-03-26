Uruguayan sportscaster Alberto Sonsol dies of covid aged 63

26th Friday, March 2021 - 06:00 UTC Full article

Sonsol had been admitted into a hospital following feverish symptoms.

Charismatic Uruguayan sportscaster Alberto Sonsol passed away Thursday at the age of 63 after a battle with the covid-19 disease that lasted for about three weeks. His son Alejandro posted on social media “Dad doesn't suffer anymore.”

Sonsol had been admitted into a hospital Tuesday 16 for respiratory complications following feverish symptoms two weeks before. On March 12 he tested positive for covid with fever going up and down, according to his family.

By March 16 oxygen was so low he had to be hospitalized until he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit on March 20.

Health authorities reported 13 new covid deaths in Uruguay on Thursday, 1 patient from Canelones, 85 years old, 1 patient from Rivera, 96 years old, 1 patient from Tacuarembó, 60 years old, 2 patients from Soriano. 59 and 79 years old and 7 Montevideo patients 50, 58, 61, 75, 85, 89 and 93 years old.

Uruguay's National Emergency System (Sinae) also confirmed 1,693 new cases of covid-19 out of a total 11,657 tests carried out. “In all cases, strict epidemiological monitoring is being carried out,” a Sinae statement read.

Of the new cases, 924 are from Montevideo, 157 from Canelones, 119 from Paysandú, 96 from Rivera, 81 from Cerro Largo, 42 from Salto, 36 from San José, 29 from Lavalleja, 28 from Soriano, 28 from Treinta y Tres, 26 from Artigas, 26 from Tacuarembó, 24 from Río Negro, 20 from Colonia, 17 from Maldonado, 13 from Durazno, 11 from Florida, 11 from Rocha and 5 from Flores.

The positivity rate (which refers to the number of positive tests over the total number of tests performed) went from 17.89% Wednesday to 14.52% Thursday.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 856.