Falklands vaccination programme moves onto 18-44 year-olds

28th Sunday, March 2021 - 23:59 UTC Full article

The vaccination campaign began on 8 February, and saw vulnerable groups and front-line workers receive their second dose last week

Falkland Islands residents aged between 18 to 44 are set to receive their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine this week, as the Islands enter the final tranche of adult vaccinations.

The vaccination campaign began on 8 February and saw vulnerable groups and front-line workers receive their second dose last week. As of Friday, 1,787 people in the Falklands had received their first dose of the vaccine and a further 400 civilian and military personnel based in the Islands have also been vaccinated with a first dose.

In a press release late last week, the Falkland Islands Government announced the arrival in the islands of the third shipment of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines totalling some 4,240 doses.

Speaking of the vaccination programme, MLA Leona Roberts said: “I know I speak for the whole of the Falkland Islands when I express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone involved in securing the vaccines for us. We have an incredibly hardworking local hospital, but it is only one hospital for the whole of the Islands which, in the event of an outbreak, could easily become overwhelmed.

“For us, the vaccine means reassurance – reassurance that our people and our vital services will now have an extra layer of protection. We also continue to keep our friends overseas – from our neighbours in South America, to loved ones back in the UK – in our thoughts and hope that it is not too long before vaccination programmes worldwide can provide the same reassurance for the global community.”