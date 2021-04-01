Most Britons support vaccine passport so as to resume foreign travel

A majority of British nationals who want to travel abroad for the holidays have voiced their support for the so-called vaccine passports, according to a study released Wednesday. The research showed that 62% of them also favoured other countries taking similar measures to boost tourism.

On the other hand, 26% of those surveyed would change their vacationing plans if they are required to produce evidence of covid-19 vaccination.

The research also mentioned British travelers were eager for the creation of the passport to be announced so that they can resume their international agenda. Tourism industry analysts predict a traffic system based on colours - travel bans should continue for red countries, limited restrictions would apply to green countries, and a combination of testing, vaccination passports and quarantines would be required for yellow and amber countries.

The data also showed that 77% of Brits will now ensure they have adequate medical expenses cover prior to traveling, up from 71% prior to the pandemic. There is still a high degree of uncertainty among British travelers regarding vaccination passports and testing to enable international travel. In addition to attitudes towards vaccination passports, the data also showed that whilst 67% would be prepared to pay for a PCR test to enable them to travel internationally, just 4% of Brits are prepared to pay £75 or over for this test.

Industry experts feel encouraged that a greater number of people will now take out adequate medical expenses cover prior to traveling however 23% are still prepared to travel without this cover. With fines currently in place in the UK for those that travel without a legal reason to do so, it is increasingly important that holidaymakers check the latest FCDO advice and destination entry requirements before traveling. They should consider buying travel insurance a little closer to their departure date to ensure that they have the adequate cover for the country at the time of their trip.

Passengers traveling abroad now need to carry a new form stating that their trip is permitted under national lockdown rules, as Britons get more used to the “no jab, no job” stance most employers seem to favour, despite resistance on the part of labour unions.