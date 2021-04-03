Argentine government launches Covid-19 vaccine passport

The document runs within the Mi Argentina smartphone app (Pic Infobae)

The Argentine government Friday announced the creation of a so-called coronavirus vaccine passport for domestic travel. The document, which runs within the Mi Argentina smartphone app, collects data from the Federal Registry of Nominalized Vaccination.

Argentina has so far recorded 56,023 Covid-19 deaths and 2,373,153 Sars-Cov-2 infections nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic. President Alberto Fernandez is since late Friday among those who tested positive for the virus.

The tool, which is expected to disclose whether a person has been vaccinated, is expected to become useful for international flights in the near future. It would also include the same information regarding an adult person's children, authorities said.

“For the first time, we have a unified and digital registry of all the people who were actually given the vaccine,” Public Innovation Secretary Micaela Sanchez said.

Argentina has so far administered 4,163,858 vaccine doses, of which more than 3.8 million were somebody's initial shot while 683,000 citizens have already undergone the full immunization scheme.

New batches totalling more than 6.7 million vaccines have arrived in the country in the past few days and negotiations are still in progress for additional supplies from Cuba and India, while presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini also hinted talks with Pfizer, which were suspended under former Health Minister Gines González García, may now resume.