Luxurious book about Maradona said to be untrue

3rd Saturday, April 2021 - 03:24 UTC Full article

The limited edition of 1,010 copies sells for 1,500 euros.

A new book released in England about Diego Maradona is said to be untrue and his heirs or rights holders of the footballer's bequest have hinted they might sue the publishers.

The book is called “The Maradona Opus” and comes in a very limited edition of 1,010 units with the alleged interview Maradona gave journalist Matt Dickinson, prologued by no other than Pele.

It also features quotes from several former Maradona teammates, as well as from Portuguese coach José Mourinho, Englishman Gary Lineker and Lionel Messi.

It is a collector's item: 250 pages of premium paper with 300 unpublished photos from Maradona's private collection going back to his beginnings in Villa Fiorito to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico.

According to the Opus publishing company, each copy is signed by Maradona himself and is already available for purchase at 1500 euros. It comes packed with a pair of white gloves to avoid staining its pages while reading it.

With a combined weight of 15 kg, the Opus is presented in a luxurious, handcrafted, cloth-covered magnetic case, adorned with an iconic image of Maradona lifting the World Cup trophy in 1986.

Lawyer Mauricio Dalessandro in Buenos Aires warned “Maradona did not sign anything or give that supposed interview.” He added legal action would be taken on behalf of Sattvica SA, the company that owns the brands “El 10”, “Maradona”, “Diegol”, “La Mano de Dios”, “ Maradona ”and“ El Diego ,” all brands linked to the late iconic player and are at odds with Maradona's children.

Dalessandro believed Maradona's offspring would also sue Opus, so he was ironic: ”it would be the case a with [Sattvica CEO] Matías Morla and Dalma, Gianinna and the rest of Maradona's children, would fight together in court against the English publisher.