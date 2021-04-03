Suez Canal Authority will seek over US$ 1bn in compensation for Ever Given crisis

3rd Saturday, April 2021 - 08:40 UTC Full article

Egyptian authorities have already begun investigations into the causes of the freighter's grounding in the Suez Canal

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will seek over ask for more than 1 billion dollars in compensation for the losses caused by mega-ship Ever Given blocking traffic in either direction after running aground sideways.

SCA Chief Osama Rabie told a local television station Friday that it was their right and that they would not drop it.

Rabie has specified that the request for this compensation is not only due to the economic losses due to the suspension of navigation for six days, but also includes the expenses caused by the rescue process, such as the use of tugboats or physical damages.

Egyptian authorities have already begun investigations into the causes of the freighter's grounding in the Suez Canal, which blocked one of the world's most important maritime trade routes until last Monday, when circulation was resumed.

The vessel, one of the largest in the world, ran aground on March 23 in the Suez Canal, causing an unprecedented traffic jam, which has led to the diversion of more than 200 vessels and the paralysis of goods worth 9,500 million euros a day.

The ship, 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, was finally released undented on Monday thanks to the work of tugboats.