Chile, India discuss furthering trade under Partial Scope Agreement

9th Friday, April 2021

Delegates from Chile and India are discussing furthering bilateral trade under the so-called Partial Scope Agreement (PSA). Authorities from both countries are holding a series of virtual encounters due to round up Friday.

Heading Chile's delegation is General Director is Felipe Lopeandía, general director of bilateral economic affairs within the Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations (Subrei) while leading India's team is Assistant Commerce Secretary Suresh Kumar.

Among the topics being discussed are market access, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical barriers to trade.

In August 2019 then Chile's Undersecretary of International Economic Relations Rodrigo Yáñez signed an agreement with India's Secretary of Commerce Anup Wadawan, which set forth the terms of reference for the deepening of the trade agreement between both countries.

“India is a strategic market for Chile, as it is the second most populated country on the planet, especially for exporters of fresh fruits and food in general,” said Lopeandía Thursday, who added that Chile's purpose was to continue strengthening trade relations with that nation, which are of utmost importance for products other than copper.

In 2020, trade between the two nations reached 1,470 million dollars and the Asian country ranks 17th among the main economic partners of Chile. Last year, Chilean exports to India grossed 754 million dollars, mainly through the sale of copper, molybdenum, iodine, nuts, cellulose, gold, lithium and fruits, while imports reached 716 million, especially automobiles. medicines, spices, dyes, footwear, rice and textiles.