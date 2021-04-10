Falklands, A 21-gun salute and parade to commemorate HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Today, the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was marked by a 21-gun salute on Victory Green in Stanley at midday. This went alongside a short parade, consisting of a marching detachment provided by the Falkland Islands Defence Force, with His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Nigel Phillips CBE, taking the salute.

Member of Falkland Islands Girlguiding and the First Falkland Islands Admiral Sturdee’s Own Scout Group were also in attendance, along with members of the public.

During this period of national mourning, flags will continue to be flown at half-mast until after the funeral, and two books of condolence will be available for people to sign. One will be located in the porchway of Government House and the other will be transported across Camp via the Falkland Islands Government Air Service (FIGAS).

The people of the Falkland Islands have a deep affection for the Duke of Edinburgh and continue to express their heartfelt sympathies to Her Majesty the Queen and the wider Royal Family at this sorrowful time. (Pic by FIG)