Falklands: Half-mast flags during period of national mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) will observe a period of mourning in respect to the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, FIG announced on Friday.
“Following the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Falkland Islands Government will observe a period of national mourning in respect of his passing,” a Public Service Announcement said.
On Saturday, there will be a 21-gun salute staged at noon on Victory Green, accompanied by a short and understated parade by the Falkland Islands Defence Force and uniformed youth organisations starting at 11:45 am. Ross Road will be closed from approximately 11:30 am until after the parade.
The FIG will fly flags at half-mast outside of its buildings, until after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. There will also be a national one minute’s silence across the Falkland Islands on the day of the funeral; details for this will be confirmed in due course.
A book of condolence will also be available for the public to sign in the porchway of Government House, and another will be circulated across Camp via FIGAS, before being placed in Christ Church Cathedral. The public can also pay tribute via the official website for the Royal Family, where an online condolence book will be available.
