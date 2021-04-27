Chilean truck drivers retaliate for roadblocks, isolate Tierra del Fuego

27th Tuesday, April 2021 - 09:27 UTC Full article

“In times of pandemic, it is absolutely urgent to find a solution,” said Tierra del Fuego Governor Melella.





The Argentine Province of Tierra del Fuego continues to be isolated from the mainland since this past weekend as lorries keep blocking the Chilean road linking it to the Province of Santa Cruz, leaving the only sea and air travel available.

Argentine press sources speak of as many as 200 trucks lined up by Chilean drivers in the Punta Delgada area, near the Strait of Magellan, in protest for the pickets by social activists and state workers in the province of Neuquén which have affected their jobs.

Thus, both inbound supplies and outbound shipments of goods to the rest of the country can neither arrive nor leave Tierra del Fuego and the provincial government has issued a recommendation not to travel by land “until the conflict is solved.”

Tierra del Fuego Governor Gustavo Melella has announced various steps are being taken, including a talk with Argentine Ambassador to Santiago, Rafael Bielsa, to convey his “utmost concern” about the effects that the blockade implies for the people of Tierra del Fuego in general and carriers in particular.

Melella also admitted to having discussed the issue with his Neuqén colleague Omar Gutiérrez and offered to mediate in the conflict. “All our national representatives and the government of Neuquén are working hard to find an urgent solution to this problem that directly affects the inhabitants of the province. In times of pandemic, it is absolutely urgent to find a solution,” said Melella.

Andrés Dachary, Secretary of International Affairs of the Tierra del Fuego's provincial government maintained that for the time being there was no risk of shortages in the province.