Argentine President picks new Transport Minister to replace the late Mario Meoni

1st Saturday, May 2021 - 08:55 UTC Full article

Guerrera has worked alongside Meoni developing new strategies for the railway sector

Argentina President Alberto Fernández has selected Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura CEO Alexis Guerrera to become the new Transport Minister in place of the late Mario Meoni, who passed away in a car accident on April 23.

Guerrera was mayor of General Pinto in the Province of Buenos Aires between 2003 and 2019 and took up his job at Trenes at the end of 2020, from where he worked alongside Meoni developing new strategies for the railway sector. It is yet to be announced when Guerrera will take the oath of office.

Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura is an Argentine State Company created in 2008 by Law 26,352, for the reorganization of the country's railway activity.

As mayor of General Pinto, Guerrera achieved 100 per cent drinking water supply and a sewage network and installed led public lighting in the entire town.

Often associated with House of Deputies' Speaker Sergio Massa (a former mayor of Tigre himself) Guerrera was, together with former Junín Mayor Meoni, a member of the league of mayors that constituted the Renewal Front.

In 2019 Guerrera was elected to the Province's House of Deputies from where he is on unpaid leave since he started at Trenes in December 2020.

Men died in a car accident on National Route 7 as he was driving all by himself to his hometown of Junín and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.