Montevideo, May 7th 2021 - 08:24 UTC

 

 

Falkland Islands Government supporting works to determine possible presence of unidentified Argentine graves at Teal Inlet

Thursday, May 6th 2021 - 19:09 UTC
The Falkland Islands Government is to support efforts to establish whether there is unidentified Argentine military personnel buried at Teal Inlet, according to a statement released this afternoon.

The operation is an extension of the work previously carried out after the 1982 conflict, the Government said, adding: ‘It is therefore right that we continue in our efforts to determine whether or not these reports are correct, which means engaging with Argentine officials and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to determine the next steps in this process.’

The work was described as an ongoing police investigation.

