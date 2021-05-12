Workers in Argentina may return to on-site duty after one dose of any covid-19 vaccine, authorities rule

12th Wednesday, May 2021

Ministers Vizzotti and Moroni: One shot and you're ready to work

The Argentine Ministers of Health and Labor, Carla Vizzoti and Claudio Moroni respectively, Tuesday passed a joint resolution whereby employers may now require workers who have received at least one dose of any coronavirus vaccine to return to on-site work regardless of their age and/or additional risk conditions.

Employees must still wait two weeks after receiving the shot before returning to work, to allow the medication to become effective, it was explained, except for health care workers, who need to complete the full vaccination plan.

In Tuesday's decision, Moroni construed emergency decrees (DNUs) and previous ministerial resolutions whereby people over sixty years of age or among the so-called risk groups were exempted from on-site work and determined that after being vaccinated and after the vaccine has had enough time to become effective (14 days) those exemptions ceased to apply.

The document also highlighted that people who, having had the chance to get vaccinated chose not to for any circumstance or reason, must now proceed “in good faith and carry out everything in their power to alleviate the damages that their decision may cause to employers.”

Although most of these specifications are dated April 9, Tuesday's joint resolution aimed at clarifying how all previous norms should be interpreted.