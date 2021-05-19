Argentine President Fernández says human rights issue in Venezuela is “disappearing little by little”

Fernández said French President Macron congratulated him for his stance regarding Venezuela

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Tuesday said the “problem” of human rights in Venezuela “disappearing” and insisted there was no need for blockades when the way to solve these issues is through dialogue.

Fernández once again expressed his support to the report on that matter drafted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (and former Chilean two-time President) Michelle Bachelet.

”Many on the left criticized me because I supported Bachelet's report when it marked actions of the Venezuelan government that violated human rights, but I also worked to help (Michelle) Bachelet to face a permanent office in Venezuela to monitor the operation of human rights,“ said Fernández in a radio interview.

”And that problem little by little in Venezuela was disappearing,” he added. “There is a way to solve the problems that does not go through entering the countries either in an armed way or with blockades.“

He said French President Emmanuel Macron had congratulated him during his European tour last week. He quoted Macron as saying that “I want to congratulate and thank President Fernández for his efforts for peace in Venezuela and because democracy and institutions are fully operational in Venezuela.”

Fernández explained that ”Macron began to realize that what I was telling him was true; that the way to solve the Venezuela issue was not to block Venezuela, it was to get them to find dialogue and they solve the problem, and I felt it with great joy,“ he said.

Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá also explained that ”There are no changes in our relationship with Venezuela“ since departing from the Lima Group, an international alliance against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to which Argentine had adhered under former President Mauricio Macri.

The latest reports from Bachelet's team in Venezuela dated March 11 mentions ”at least 66 cases of intimidation, harassment, disqualification and criminalization of journalists, the media, human rights defenders, humanitarian workers, union leaders and opposition supporters, including elected members of the 2015 National Assembly and their families.”