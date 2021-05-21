“Scenic Eclipse II”, confidence in the cruise industry and the luxury travel market

Scenic Eclipse II is a revolutionary luxury polar cruiser worth more than US$ 265 million when it launches in the Mediterranean in early 2023

In a strong message of confidence for the future of the cruise industry and the luxury travel market, Scenic has started production on Scenic Eclipse II, the sister ship to Scenic Eclipse, the world’s most luxurious discovery yacht. The beginning of production was announced at the keel-laying ceremony, with the Croatian Prime Minister in attendance.

The rooms are all verandah suites, there are nine restaurants, eight lounges and bars, a spa, fitness areas, pools, a marina deck and even helicopters and a submarine.

Glen Moroney, the owner of Scenic Group, spoke at the ceremony: “Two years ago, we launched the most luxurious and technologically advanced polar cruise vessel ever built. The great success achieved by Scenic Eclipse and our guests’ continuous praise reaffirmed our desire to launch a sister ship.”

Moroney wants the vessel to stand as a beacon of hope through the uncertain times that cruising is facing. “We are all familiar with the challenges that currently face the cruising industry. At Scenic Group, we are proud to continue to invest in new ventures that demonstrate our unwavering belief in the future of the industry and indeed, Scenic’s leading position within that.”

Scenic Eclipse was the first venture into ocean cruising for Scenic, having been traditionally known for luxury tours and river cruising. The ship was christened by Dame Hellen Mirren in New York in 2019, and since then has seen many journeys, including ten itineraries across Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.