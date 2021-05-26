Argentine Air Force faces another hurdle for its re equipment plans

26th Wednesday, May 2021 - 07:02 UTC Full article

Apparently the deal for acquiring 12 FC-1 Xiaolong jet fighters from China was well advanced, be it nor for the eject seats

Another hurdle has cropped up for the Argentine Air Force attempt to begin recovering its once might, which succumbed during the Falkland Islands conflict and with obsolescence. In effect, a long list of countries have been most willing to sell supersonic fighter jets to Argentina, but mainly costs and the British arms embargo have conspired.

According to Hispaviacion, a Spanish air defense site, in 2019 Argentina had started negotiations with the Korea Aerospace Industries, KAI, for the acquisition of a dozen FA 50s, the combat version of the training T 50, and well catalogued internationally. However in November 2020, KAI sent a letter in which it said the sale of FA 50s was not possible since some of the components of the aircraft were of British origin.

Something similar had happened in 2018, with the five refurbished French Navy Dassault-Breguet Super Etandard purchased by the Argentine Navy, which cannot fly since the ejector seats are MK6, that is made in UK by Martin Baker.

And now the latest attempt, which apparently was well advanced for 12 FC-1 Xiaolong jet fighters from China, which have a reputable experience in Pakistan, is also in trouble, because the manufacturer has opted for PK16LE eject seats, from Martin Baker. The Argentine defense ministry was much encouraged with the possible transaction because not only did it include technology transfer, but also long term financing. However according to Hispaviación is all depends on the UK's attitude.

Meanwhile Buenos Aires has sent a information request to Moscow, asking about the SU-35 Flanker-E fighter jets, and a possible purchase of twelve units.