Argentina: Bans on layoffs extended for 30 days

28th Friday, May 2021 - 09:31 UTC Full article

The Argentine Government of Alberto Fernández Thursday decided to extend a ban on layoffs for another 30 days so that workers who were affected by the recent full-scale quarantine decreed de the President does not result in workers losing their jobs, it was announced.

During a meeting with the Economic Cabinet at the Olivos Presidential residence, Fernández made the decision, while other issues such as inflation, tax collection, fiscal controls and the the supermarket shelf law were discussed.

Layoffs are now banned until June 30. The measure had been launched at the very beginning of the pandemic but was due to expire soon. “It is an instrument which has given the country very good results in terms of job protection and the capabilities that companies have,” said Deputy Chief of Staff, Cecilia Todesca Bocco.

Based on Fernández's request, the tools used by the Government to alleviate the effects of the economic crisis, both for families and companies, were reviewed. Todesca Bocco also explained that since May 26, registration is open to employers who wish to receive assistance in order to pay the salaries of their workers. “In critical sectors you pay up to 22,000 pesos per worker, registration is until June 1 inclusive,” added the official.

Regarding inflation, the Deputy Chief of Cabinet highlighted the importance of the Care Prices (Precios Cuidados) system which ensures that at leaast one brand for each type of product is available at a consideraably lower price. “When people go to the supermarket they can see it clearly. They are good products, and it is a basket that represents the consumption of Argentines,” she added.

Meanwhile, the national pension funds administration agency ANSES has announced women who cannot account for the minim 30 years of formal work required to be entitled to a pension but are aged between 60 and 64 will be now offered the chance to count each child they might have given birth to and raised as tantamount to 3 years of work, thus helping them reach the threshold.

Anses chief Fernanda Raverta said that with this measure some 185,000 women will become eligible for a retirement pension.