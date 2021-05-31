Argentina makes changes to its squid fisheries policies

Argentina is modifying some regulations regarding squid fisheries. According to Resolution 7 from the Federal Fisheries Council, all jiggers and trawlers involved in squid operations must have at least 20% of their catches processed on land.

Likewise, those who venture beyond the Argentine Exclusive Economic Zone will be liable to fiscal and licensing benefits.

“It is necessary to introduce some modification that strengthens some of the objectives of our squid policy”, said the resolution underlining that the new unifying rules make it mandatory for at least 20% of squid catches to be processed on land.

Regarding Argentine flagged jiggers the resolution states that those which have operated outside the EEZ, that is beyond mile 200 plus, “have been extremely few and in some seasons, none at all”, and since many of the vessels have high seas licenses it is “considered convenient to promote this activity”, with the determined purpose of ensuring Argentine flagged vessels in international waters.

Those vessels that comply with the above will be entitled to an extension of their annual license, as long as they give evidence of having operated in the 200 miles plus, adjacent to Argentina's EEZ for at least 30 days with at least five visits from the beginning to the end of the fishing season. Argentine flagged vessels must comply with international and national regulations, such as management of the species outside the EEZ.

Likewise according to article 8 from Resolution 7, whoever wishes to renew its fishing permit must have a written contract with a certified processing plant. The processing refers to the whole season´s catch of the vessel with a point’s bonus for those which land over 20% of the catch. Those who do not comply are liable to lose their license.

The renewal of a fishing license has been modified and demands a fee equivalent to 62,000 fishing units, with each unit representing a litre of gas oil, grade two, consumer pump value, according to Article 51 of the Fishing Federal Law.