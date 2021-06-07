Falklands' program for the anniversary of Liberation Day 14 June 2021

To mark the anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentinean occupation in 1982, the following program has been arranged for Monday 14 June 2021, according to a release from Gilbert House.

A thanksgiving service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral commencing at 9.45 am. The Governor together with the Commander British Forces will attend the service. Members of the Legislative Assembly and representatives of the Royal Navy,

the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defense Force and members of the Merchant Navy and Youth Groups will be in attendance. Veterans from 1982, including residents, will also be present.

At 11.00 am a ceremony will be held at the Liberation Monument in front of the Secretariat building. After prayers, the Governor will lay a wreath. Wreaths will also be paid by a Member of Legislative Assembly, the Commander British Forces, official

FIG guests, by representatives of the Armed Services, Veteran associations, and by relatives and others wishing to do so.

Members of the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive no later than 10.45 a.m. Please look out for and take heed of the road closures in the area of Barrack Street/Ross Road and Reservoir Road.

A civic reception, hosted by the Falkland Islands Government, will be held in the Town Hall. This will commence from 11.45 am to 14.00. All residents and members of the Armed Services are cordially invited to attend. It is appropriate for medals and decorations to be worn on this occasion.