Argentina: Kirchnerites barely surpass 14% of votes in Misiones provincial mid-term elections

8th Tuesday, June 2021 - 08:52 UTC Full article

Misiones Governor Herrera Ahuad spoke of electoral “lessons that will surely be taken into account by other parts of the country.”

The local political party ruling the Argentine province of Misiones took a decisive win in the local-mid-term elections.

The Frente Renovador de la Concordia (FRC) drew 235,546 votes (46.56%), followed by the opposition Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) of former President Mauricio Macri's 140,238 votes (27.72%), while the Frente de Todos coalition of President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner were third, with 72,608 (14, 35%) votes.

At a time when the national government has taken almost every measure conceivable to damage or at least discourage rural production, FRC's victory is linked to a recent alliance with the Agrarian and Social Party (PAyS).

The FRC thus retained at least two-thirds of the provincial legislature and more votes overall than when Governor Oscar Herrera Ahuad was reelected in 2019, while JxC lost six seats, although they still celebrated Sunday's results, considering that they ended up way ahead of Kirchnerism.

With 98.99% of the polls scrutinized, the Front Renovador de la Concordia obtained 235,546 votes (46.56%), followed by Together for Change with 140,238 votes (27.72%), and the Frente Encuentro Popular, Agrario y Social for Victory, with 72,608 adhesions (14.35%), while there were 5.22% of blank votes.

Governor Herrera Ahuad called on the political spaces to “continue building above the crack and for society.”

“These elections left many lessons that will surely be taken into account by other parts of the country,” he added.

“Misiones has proven to be a province with great responsibility when making health, economic, political and institutional decisions,” he went on.