Copa America loses leading sponsoring brewery

10th Thursday, June 2021 - 17:02 UTC Full article

The brewery behind brands such as Brahma, Budweiser, Antarctica, Corona, Stella Artois and Skol has chosen not to sponsor this year's Copa America

The Ambev brewery has announced Wednesday that they had decided to withdraw from the much controversial Copa America football tournament of South American national teams due to start in Brazil this coming weekend.

This announcement has dealt yet another blow to the competition which was originally to be cohosted by Colombia and Argentina. Then the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) decided Colombia's political unrest was not a proper setting for a sporting event and Argentina later on chose not to go ahead due to a growing number of covid-19 cases. Then Conmebol chose Brazil, where it was held in 2019.

“Ambev informs that its brands will not be present at the Copa América. The company continues with its commitment and support to Brazilian football,” the company said in a statement. Ambev produces Brahma, Budweiser, Antarctica, Corona, Stella Artois and Skol.

Meanwhile, Mastercard has cancelled all marketing actions planned for the Copa America, but not the funds committed to the event.

But whether the tournament will be finally played remains in doubt as Brazil's Supreme Court (STF) began voting Thursday morning on cases filed by the National Confederation of Metalworkers and the Brazilian Socialist Party, which governs the states of Pernambuco, Espirito Santo and Paraíba.

Three STF Justices -Carmen Lucia Antunes, Marco Aurelio Mello and Ricardo Lewandowski- have already announced their votes in favor of holding the tournament but the outcome remains to be seen.