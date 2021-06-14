Falklands pay tribute to 1982 fallen on Liberation Day

14th Monday, June 2021 - 15:20 UTC Full article

14th June 2021, the people of the Falkland Islands and British Forces South Atlantic Islands, celebrated in Stanley the 39th anniversary of Liberation Day

Falkland Islanders are today paying tribute to the British Armed Forces killed during the 1982 conflict and commemorating the 39th anniversary of liberation from Argentine occupation.

Stanley residents gathered this morning at the 1982 memorial and following prayers, wreaths were laid by His Excellency the Governor, Members of Legislative Assembly, the Commander of British Forces, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces, Veterans’ associations, guests, and relatives.

Prior to the ceremony, a thanksgiving service was held at Christchurch Cathedral, and members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force, British Army and Royal air force formed a parade to mark the occasion. A public reception hosted by the Falkland Islands Government and held at the Stanley Town Hall wrapped up the day’s proceedings.

The day was also observed by the Falkland Islands Government in London, where MLA Leona Roberts, MLAMark Pollard laid a wreath at St Paul’s Cathedral. The Falklands’ representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop, laid a wreath at the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College, on Sunday.



Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands Representative in UK, Leona Roberts MLA, Tom Herring , Chair South Atlantic Medal Association &Tom Herring’s wife, Mark Pollard MLA ,Chris Howe MBE , SAMA Chris Howe’s wife at St. Paul's Cathedral where they honoured the fallen during the war of 82. (R-L)



Return to normal after Covid

The Stanley commemorations marked a return to normal proceedings, following a low-key event due to Covid in 2020. Some events in Britain, however, were still affected by Covid restrictions in place. In the Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel, the Annual Service of Remembrance had to be streamed online. The Chapel remains closed to visitors due to the ongoing Covid situation.