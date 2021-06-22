Bolsonaro lashes out at Brazil media giant Globo for its “journalists who do not help at all” regarding covid-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Monday lashed out at national media giant Globo for its stance on covid-19, which differs completely from what the Government calls “an early treatment,” a cocktail made up of controversial drugs such as chloroquine.

When asked about the more than 500,000 coronavirus deaths recorded in the country, Bolsonaro even insulted a group of journalists. “I am sorry for all the deaths,” said a visibly angered Bolsonaro.

And asked by a reporter from Globo about his habit of not wearing the mandatory mask, which he was in fact wearing at the time, Bolsonaro took it off and replied: “Are you happy now?”

He went on: “Globo is press shit, press shit” with some “scoundrel” journalists who “do nothing to help,” and everything to “destroy the Brazilian family and destroy religion.”

“I arrive as I want, where I want and I take care of my life. Whoever does not want to wear the mask, should not wear it.”

Bolsonaro insisted the media “do not report” on what his government describes as “early treatment” against covid-19, a cocktail of drugs such as chloroquine, used almost only in Brazil, and which has been criticized by mainstream scientists.

When Bolsonaro had covid-19, “early treatment saved my life and many journalists say quietly that they used it. Why not admit it?” he insisted as he asked the press to “stop touching this issue.”

Brazil is one of the countries most affected in the world by the health crisis. Specialists forecast a new wave of the pandemic, about which the government also has doubts. Barely over 11% of the 210 million Brazilians have received the 2 vaccination doses.

On this subject, Bolsonaro said last week that, in his opinion, in terms of immunization, it was “much more effective” to contract the virus than to apply a vaccine.