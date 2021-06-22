Falkland Islands representatives arrive in New York for C-24

Falkland Islands' Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Mark Pollard, and Deputy Chair MLA Leona Roberts have arrived in New York in order to attend the main session of the Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24).
2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of C-24, which meets annually in June to review and consider the state of affairs in ‘Non-Self-Governing Territories’ and then make recommendations in the form of draft resolutions to the United Nations General Assembly.
The committee also hears the views of representatives from these territories, as well as member states; MLA Pollard and MLA Roberts will deliver speeches to the committee on Thursday.
Speaking of their attendance at C-24, MLA Mark Pollard said: “It’s not only the committee which is shortly to reach a milestone anniversary, 2022 will be a huge year for the Falkland Islands as we reflect on the legacy of the war in 1982. We want people to remember that, just under 40 years ago, we were denied our basic and fundamental human rights when our home was invaded and people lost their lives in order to restore our freedom. The phrase ‘human rights’ appears seven times in the United Nation’s founding charter and, as the bastion for promoting and protecting those rights, we want the committee to be in no doubt that while the hot war ended on 14 June 1982, the cold war of words still continues.”
MLA Leona Roberts added: “We want to make clear to C-24 and to audiences around the world, that it is not enough either to sit silently by or support the continued attempts to suppress and subvert our right to self-determination. MLA Pollard and I are here to speak on behalf of nine generations of Falkland Islanders, to ask that people stop looking at our situation as a political hot potato and instead listen to what we have to say about our home, our history and more importantly our future. We have lived in the shadow of intimidation for long enough; the Argentine claim over our sovereignty needs to end now. Not next year, or in another ten years, but now.”
C-24 proceedings, including the delivery of both speeches, will be screened live on United Nations web TV, which is available online: http://webtv.un.org/
A host of other countries from South America and Africa as well as China, Russia and Iran are included in the Committee. (United Nations and Decolonisation, UN C24 Decolonisation Committee, Members). Many of the countries of the committee have questionable track records on human rights and 19 of the 29 countries in the committee have been ranked as being ‘not free’ or ‘partly free’ by the ‘Freedom in the World’ Survey (Freedom House, Public Annual Records Since 1973 on 195 Countries, Freedom in the World List ).Posted 3 hours ago 0
Brit Bob, Thats your excuse to discredit them. But they could easilly say the same about you: Guantanamo?, The Iraq war made to find weapons that were never found killing 1 millon of iraquians civilians in the process?, The british war crimes?.....Posted 2 hours ago 0
I still remember Tony Blair still trying to convince the british that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction when all the world already knew it was a lie. He later talked about the importance of the freedom for the Iraq People, without remembering of course who created and armed Saddam in the first place.
But, its just a thought.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/government-army-child-murder-sexual-abuse-british-troops-afghanistan-iraq-a9206056.html
It's not my excuse to discredit them - it's facts. An uncomfortable truth.Posted 1 hour ago 0