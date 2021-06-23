Argentine President ironically describes vaccines against coronavirus as “poison”

“Let's stop contaminating Argentines with lies...” Fernández said

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Wednesday criticized opposition parties: “Now they demand the second dose of poison from us,” he said.

With people who have already received the first part of the immunizing treatment anxious to know when or if the full procedure will become available, opposition politicians took advantage of that situation to berate the Government's efforts in that regard.

Of all vaccinated patients, those most worried are the ones who have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V, because the second component differs from the initial one, while most other drugs reportedly require just another injection of the same product.

Fernández downplayed the allegations against his administration during a banking event in Buenos Aires saying Argentina was among the first 20 countries in the world to apply the largest number of immunizers and ironically spoke about the delays in the arrival of the second dose of Sputnik V: “Now they demand the second dose of poison,” he joked.

At the opening ceremony of the 48th National Banking Congress together with banking labour leader Sergio Palazzo and Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof, the President said that what “matters most to him” was that “the salary of the workers” would not fall behind inflation and hoped this issue would be duly solved.

Fernández insisted on the “damage” caused by his predecessor and that now-former official of the Mauricio Macri administration were coming back from their ashes seeking gain from “tragedy of the pandemic, and leaving aside what they were able to do,” about vaccines expiring, the return of measles and the downgrading of the Ministry of Health to a mere Secretariat with its subsequent defunding, which also applied to public education.

“And now they come to explain to us what to do!” Fernández said. He added that the opposition does not like his administration's plan because “the plan they like is to tighten up” things on people.

Fernández also highlighted that Argentina as a country was “one of the few that produces vaccines.”

Regarding the delay in the delivery of the Sputnik V vaccine, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has mentioned that in the future “it is a possibility” to combine immunizers to complete vaccination schedules.

“They said we asked for bribes to receive the vaccine, they said we bought poison. Now that the poisoner got the vaccine, they claim the second dose of poison. Let's stop contaminating Argentines with lies... How many people have believed that the vaccine was harmful?” Fernández wondered.