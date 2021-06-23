Falklands/Malvinas: Solá meets with UN chief Guterres ahead of the C24 conference

Argentine foreign minister Felipe Solá requested United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intercede before UK so that the British “consent to resume discussions” over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands.
A Tuesday release from the Argentine ministry states that at a meeting in New York, Solá reiterated his support for “a good offices mission” as presented by the UN General Assembly to the UN Secretary General, with the purpose that Argentina and UK resume sovereignty negotiations over the South Atlantic islands.
All this in conformity with the established and reiterated mandate in numerous resolutions of the General Assembly and the Special Decolonization Committee.
Minister Solá and an Argentine delegation are currently in New York and on Thursday will be participating at the C24 on the subject of the Falklands/Malvinas Question.
The minister during his meeting with Guterres also reaffirmed the commitment of Argentina to”solidarity multilateralism” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Solá reiterated Argentina's support for a liberalization of vaccines and medical supplies patents, crucial to combat the pandemic.
During the meeting Solá was accompanied by Malvinas and Antarctica Secretary, Daniel Filmus and the Argentine permanent representative before the UN, Ambassador Maria del Carmen Squeff.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Utter Farce! Since Argentina now has their Sovereignty Claim written into their constitution- there can be No - meaningfull & peacefull & democratic discussions on the future of the Islands.Posted 13 hours ago +4
Argentina has already predecided the only outcome it can accept- a full handover of our Sovereignity regardless of what we the people who live here actually want.
Thus any such Sovereignty talks would actually be going totally Against all the principles of the UN and its Charter!
But the Argentine Govt being interested only in good old 19th century imperial colonial expansion against the wishes of the people - does not even begin to understand the reality of the 21st century.
So they will never ever happen- unless we- the people of the Islands ask for them Simple as that.
LiberatoPosted 8 hours ago +2
May 30 1884 (p.72). Talk of “it would be a suitable case for arbitration”. There was no firm offer as such.
Argentina is not listed amongst the states that have made declarations recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Courts of Justice as compulsory. (Declarations recognizing the jurisdiction of the Court as compulsory, icj-cij.org).
The UK’s ICJ Declaration
The UK signed up to accept the jurisdiction of the ICJ but stipulated that it withdraws its consent to jurisdiction over any dispute arising before 1st January 1987. (Declarations recognizing the jurisdiction of the Court as compulsory United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, icj-cij org ,22 February 2017).
Common Practice Regarding Declarations
It is common practice for states to restrict declarations by date.(Handbook on International Law, Aust, A. 2010, p419). Regarding this, 68% of nations using the common law system have made reservations to the ICJ in respect of exclusion dates. (Legal Systems & Variances in the Design of Commitment to the ICJ, Mitchell, S.M. 2006).
Argentina and the ICJ
Although Argentina is not listed among the States that recognises the jurisdiction of the ICJ it has previously accepted the courts arbitration and petitioned the court to arbitrate in disputes and has also hinted that it will utilize the court, namely:
On 13th July 2006 Argentina presented a complaint to the ICJ against Uruguay regarding the environmental impact of pulp mills on the river Uruguay. On 20th April 2010 the ICJ ruled that the pulp mills in Uruguay can keep operating. (ICJ Pulp Mills on River Uruguay, Argentina/Uruguay 20 April 2010).
Regarding Falklands oil exploration, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana stated in February 2010, that his Government would take 'all measures necessary to preserve our rights' and also reiterated that Argentina had a 'permanent claim' on the islands, saying B.A. Might take the claim to the ICJ.
Argentina has no legal case.
TrimondePosted 4 hours ago +2
Is Argentina frit to take her mythical Malvinas case to court? Ja ja