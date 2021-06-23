Falklands/Malvinas: Solá meets with UN chief Guterres ahead of the C24 conference

The Argentine minister reiterated the request for Guterres “good offices mission” to convince UK to sit and discuss with Argentina Falkland Islands sovereignty

Argentine foreign minister Felipe Solá requested United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intercede before UK so that the British “consent to resume discussions” over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands.

A Tuesday release from the Argentine ministry states that at a meeting in New York, Solá reiterated his support for “a good offices mission” as presented by the UN General Assembly to the UN Secretary General, with the purpose that Argentina and UK resume sovereignty negotiations over the South Atlantic islands.

All this in conformity with the established and reiterated mandate in numerous resolutions of the General Assembly and the Special Decolonization Committee.

Minister Solá and an Argentine delegation are currently in New York and on Thursday will be participating at the C24 on the subject of the Falklands/Malvinas Question.

The minister during his meeting with Guterres also reaffirmed the commitment of Argentina to”solidarity multilateralism” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Solá reiterated Argentina's support for a liberalization of vaccines and medical supplies patents, crucial to combat the pandemic.

During the meeting Solá was accompanied by Malvinas and Antarctica Secretary, Daniel Filmus and the Argentine permanent representative before the UN, Ambassador Maria del Carmen Squeff.