Brazil eases entry restrictions on entry to Venezuelan migrants through Roraima land crossing

26th Saturday, June 2021 - 09:45 UTC Full article

Airborne passengers from or through the UK, India, Northern Ireland and South Africa remain on the no-entry list. Photo: Sebastian Astorga

Brazil's Federal Government has allowed international land border crossings to and from Venezuela for residents of adjacent cities who shall be required to produce a borderline resident ID card, according to a new measure published on the Official Gazette Friday.

The new decision supersedes a previous restriction of entry of foreigners and is aimed at people in a situation of social vulnerability.

According to the new rule, entry restrictions in Brazil no longer apply to the execution of emergency assistance measures for reception and migration regularization of people in a situation of vulnerability resulting from a migratory flow caused by a humanitarian crisis.

As a result, Venezuelan citizens who enter the country by land, at the Roraima border, will have an authorized passage. The new norm also applies to immigrants who entered Brazilian territory after March 18, 2020, when the border was closed because of the covid-19 pandemic. Even foreigners who have entered illegally will be allowed to set their papers straight.

Residents of the bordering “twin cities” of Pacaraima (Brazil) and Santa Elena de Uiarén (Venezuela) have been granted unlimited cross throughs, provided Brazilian nationals receive the same from Venezuelan authorities. They shall only need to submit proof of residence.

The new resolution has left the temporary ban on entry into the country of foreign passengers on flights originating in or passing through India, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and South Africa unchanged, except for Brazilian nationals or permanent residents, foreign diplomats or professionals at the service of an international organization or foreigners with a Brazilian spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian, or who has an entry specifically authorized by the Brazilian government or holders of a national immigration registration. Cargo transportation will also not be affected.

However, those listed under these exemptions must observe a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

All international travellers arriving in Brazil are required to present to the airline the RT-PCR exam with a negative result in the last 72 hours before boarding at the country of origin. Test certifications are accepted in Portuguese, Spanish or English, and must have been performed at a laboratory recognized by the health authority of the country of departure.