With passenger traffic not back to normal, Uruguayan port of Colonia undertakes improving its facilities

26th Saturday, June 2021 - 02:19 UTC Full article

Uruguay needs signs that we are going to overcome the current circumstances, Moreira said.

Managerial authorities of the Uruguayan port of Colonia have reached an agreement for renovation works over the next year at a cost of around UY $ 80 million (US $ 1,840,800), it was announced.

Uruguay's National Port Administration (ANP) head Juan Curbelo explained the new developments will focus on the continued growth of the passenger terminal ramp and its surrounding structures “with the hope and expectation that we will soon be able to have an important flow of passengers again, we have decided to expand this work,” said Curbelo.

“Once completed, we will be closing matters related to ramps for passenger use,” he added.

According to Curbelo, this undertaking marks the deep belief that tourism will resume shortly.

Colonia Mayor Carlos Moreira underlined that “this is what Uruguay needs today, signs of optimism, of confidence, that we are going to overcome the current circumstances.”

Moreira also welcomed the new project because “it creates and multiplies jobs.”

In the first stage, the domestic dock was reequipped with gangways and ramps. Now in this second stage, the line of fixed walkways at the junction dock will be completed, all the way to the overseas dock, where an interchange building of approximately 200 square meters will be placed, according to the blueprints.