Filmus insulted by a passenger in his return trip and for flying first class in American; “UN sent the tickets”

28th Monday, June 2021 - 09:05 UTC Full article

The video went viral immediately. Filmus was on his return flight from New York after attending the C24 session

Argentina's Malvinas and Antarctica secretary was rebuked and insulted in his return trip from New York in a first-class American Airlines flight. The passenger recorded the incident on his cell phone which he then twitted and immediately went viral.

The passenger is heard telling Filmus, “Shame on you, you should be flying in Aerolineas Argentinas and as a tourist, not here. You're s..t, and a member of the gang of thieves taking Argentina down”.

Filmus is surprised by the insults, takes off earphones and replies, “I came to United Nations, they send us the tickets...I believe”.

“Whatever, but you are sinking all of us, it's over a year and a half I can't work...you should be ashamed”. Filmus quite uncomfortable with the recrimination just replies he understands the situation.

The passenger insists, “You don't have an idea what it means for a young guy my age should be wanting to leave the country because of people like you, all of you are a scourge”.

Filmus insists on trying to answer and tells the passenger, “we break our backs working every day”.

The passenger ever more furious went on, “no, you're not working, you're stealing as you and the gang have been doing for the last twelve years, and you are planning to continue doing. Because that is the country project you people have...next time you get into a plane you should feel ashamed...”

“No, you're not ashamed, why don't you fly with Aero Campora?” (Campora is Maximo Kirchner's political grouping).

But Filmus did not reply, put his earphones on again and went back to reading.

After twitting the video, the passenger admitted he went a bit too far... “but that gentleman makes me mad and gets the worse out of me. As with all the political class in Argentina. They might have paid for his trip, but not his family that was seated a couple of rows behind”.

However back in Buenos Aires Filmus office pointed out that the official had travelled alone, without his family, to participate in the United Nations session of the Special Committee on Decolonization. But the release did not mention who paid for the first-class ticket, (hopefully not the UN).