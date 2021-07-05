Queen Elizabeth awards the George Cross to National Health Service staff, past and present

Facsimile of the Queen's handwritten letter on Windsor Castle headed paper

United Kingdom's head of state, Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the National Health Service, NHS, the George Cross in recognition to its staff past and present. In a handwritten message the Queen says that the NHS staff have done their work “with courage, compassion and dedication” for 73 years.

NHS was implemented by the Labor government in 1948 at the heart of social reforms following the Second World War, with a mission to provide state-funded comprehensive universal healthcare.

The George Cross was created in 1940 by King George VI and is in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger”. It was awarded to NHS on advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister.

The royal letter on Windsor Castle headed paper said, “It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

”This award recognizes all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

”You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.“

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens said the honor recognized the skill, compassion and fortitude of staff right across the service in responding to the worst pandemic in a century.

”Out of those dark times have come the best of what it means to be a carer and a health professional,” he said.

The George Cross was first bestowed collectively to the people of Malta in 1942 by Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and to the Royal Ulster Constabulary by the queen in 1999.