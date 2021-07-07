Argentine authorities evaluating new cap to airborne arrivals after July 9

There were rumors that the new limit will be set between “900 and 1,000” daily passengers

The Government of Argentina is said to be considering a gradual reopening of its borders after the controversies erupted from its decision to impose a cap of 600 airborne passengers per day through the Ezeiza international airport.

Such a drastic measure entailed cutting down the maximum number of international daily flights, resulting in thousands of Argentine citizens and residents stranded abroad. The current restrictions end July 9.

National authorities have vowed to consult with epidemiologists and take their recommendations into account when deciding on whether to extend the current state of things or introduce some changes.

Casa Rosada sources have also admitted that “the degree of openness will also depend on the commitment of the jurisdictions regarding the control that will be applied to guarantee the isolation of those who return from abroad.”

At any rate, rumours Tuesday were, according to Noticias Argentinas, that the new cap will be set somewhere between “900 and 1,000” daily passengers, to keep up the efforts towards keeping the Delta variant of the coronavirus at bay. Until June 25, up to 2,000 people were allowed in.

The Government's latest restrictions have also drawn complaints from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which considered that “it is essential that the requirements be established with the Government in a coordinated and predictable manner that allow the industry to operate stably while the pandemic continues. This way, the thousands of passengers affected by the restrictions imposed on June 25 can be brought back,” IATA said in a statement.

A meeting Tuesday between Government officials and airline industry executives at the Casa Rosada lasted ten minutes and yielded no positive results.

Federal and local authorities have also announced they would not be promoting any tourism for the upcoming winter season, although technically it will not be banned.