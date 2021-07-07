Chile's Constitutional Convention hopes to gets started this Wednesday after numerous technical issues

Last-minute arrangements are still being made at the old National Congress building in Santiago

Chile's Constitutional Assembly is finally set to start its historic sessions Wednesday at 10 am local time in Santiago, following last-minute problems earlier this week.

Monday's scheduled opening session had to be called off for lack of sanitary and technical measures.

Assembly Speaker Elisa Loncón Tuesday announced the rescheduling through a statement, while arrangements to the building were still in progress, so that “the different rooms of the hemicycle” can be used and computer systems can be installed.

The Convention is yet to create its “Regulation, Ethics and Budget and Internal Administration Commissions,” in addition to passing its own anticoronavirus sanitary protocols.

After Monday's events, leftwing Frente Amplio (FA) leaders blamed the Government for its alleged negligence. ”We demand that this Government delivers the explanations of the case to the Constitutional Convention and to all of Chile regarding their negligent management...” the FA stressed.

The Convention should have started its sessions Monday at 3 pm local time, but it had to be called off due to a shortage of space at the old National Congress building in Santiago for the 155 delegates.

Sunday's preliminary session, during which Loncón was appointed to preside over the newly-created body, was also marred with interruptions due to police repression against demonstrators in the adjacent streets.