Uruguayan Lower House passes resolution condemning actions by Nicaraguan regime

7th Wednesday, July 2021 - 08:55 UTC

Uruguayan lawmakers have urged Ortega to resume a fully democratic path

Uruguay's House of Deputies Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the anti-democratic practices of Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega, who continues to place opposition politicians under arrest for allegedly planning to overthrow him.

In the new document, the Uruguayan lawmakers called for the re-establishment of an institutional climate that makes possible the holding of elections with guarantees for all parties.

The Uruguayan Lower House reaffirmed “its conviction and support for the right [of the Nicaraguan people] to demonstrate legitimately” and condemned all “forms of repression and abuse of repressive force.”

The body also expressed its “rejection of the persecution and imprisonment of political and social leaders in Nicaragua, a country in which several political parties have been disqualified and leaders and candidates of these parties have been imprisoned, as well as the persecution of journalists who reported on this process.”

The Uruguayan deputies also underscored their belief in the right to political demonstration and opposition, which are a fundamental part of full democracy. They also called on the Daniel Ortega regime to reestablish an institutional climate that makes it possible to hold elections with guarantees for all parties.

The Uruguayan lawmakers then ratified the principle of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries of the region.

In the meantime, Nicaraguan opposition leaders are faced with the dilemma of whether to participate in the November 7 elections or not.

The Ortega regime does not allow political prisoners to receive their lawyers or visits from relatives and even Ortega's brother has demanded their release.