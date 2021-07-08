Falklands' government awards contract for improvement of Stanley airport terminal

8th Thursday, July 2021 - 07:09 UTC Full article

Works will include the demolition of the current air terminal entrance/exit doors and the construction of a modern entrance with automatic, push-button doors (Pic R. Goodwin)

MLA Barry Elsby underlined the significance of the contract particularly after a new aircraft was purchased and the FIGAS team expanded

The Falkland Islands Government has informed that after a competitive tender, the contract for the construction of a new terminal entrance at Stanley Airport has been awarded to Falkland Building Services (FBS), a subsidiary of the Falkland Islands Company (FIC). Materials for the work should arrive in Stanley in early September 2021 and construction will then begin.

The works will include the demolition of the current air terminal entrance/exit doors and the construction of a modern entrance with automatic, push-button doors. Further updates will be released as the project progresses, although it is anticipated that there will be only minimal disruption around the site works.

Development and Commercial Services portfolio lead, MLA Barry Elsby, said: “This project has been something passengers have been asking for a long time, but has been delayed for all sorts of reasons. Having purchased new aircraft and expanded the FIGAS team, the replacement of the terminal entrance with automatic doors is the cherry on the cake. I am pleased that the work will be carried out using local labor and look forward to seeing the final result before the end of this year.”

Managing Director for FIC, Kevin Ironside, said: ‘’The FIC are delighted to have been awarded the contract to carry out works at Stanley Airport which will see improvements made at the terminal entry, enhancing their experience and making it easier for passengers to use, particularly those with luggage.’’

Stanley Airport is two miles outside the capital, Stanley. The airport is the only civilian airport in the Islands with a paved runway of 920 meters. It is mainly used for short runs around the Falklands to airstrips serving remote communities.

The Falkland Islands Government Air Service, FIGAS, is the main operator running Britten-Norman BN-2 Islanders on mostly unscheduled civilian flights plus mail, as well as running surveillance and maritime patrol around the territory.

Stanley airport also occasionally sees flights to and from British research stations in Antarctica, plus some helicopter services, basically for tourism and the oil industry.