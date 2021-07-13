South Georgia welcomes a new Chief Executive Officer, Laura Sinclair Willis

13th Tuesday, July 2021 - 07:43 UTC Full article

Laura enjoyed a successful career in the UK police service and the private sector, before moving into conservation as a member of the senior team with National Trust Wales

After a thorough and competitive recruitment process, the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands announced that the next Chief Executive will be Laura Sinclair Willis.

Laura comes with extensive experience in the public, private and charitable sectors.

A languages graduate, she enjoyed a successful career in the UK police service and thence the private sector, before moving into conservation as a member of the senior team with National Trust Wales. Having previously served overseas in roles with the Ministry of Defense and the United Nations, Laura is looking forward to living and working in the Falkland Islands with her family.

Of her new role, Laura says: “I am humbled to have been trusted with the stewardship of such a beautiful and internationally significant part of the world. I look forward to working with the team, and our partners and stakeholders, to further develop the government’s reputation for world-class sustainable management”

Laura will be travelling soon to the Falklands to take up her role. There will a short period of handover with Helen Havercroft during which Laura will be meeting with many of our stakeholders and friends.

(SGSSI Newsletter)