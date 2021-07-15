Brazil: Bolsonaro flown to São Paulo for possible emergency surgery

15th Thursday, July 2021 - 08:30 UTC Full article

Brazil's President is at a São Paulo ICU awaiting test results

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been rushed late Wednesday from Brasilia to a São Paulo hospital after being diagnosed with an intestinal obstruction which might require emergency surgery, it was reported.

Bolsonaro had been admitted into the Armed Forces Hospital in the country's capital early Wednesday due to abdominal pain and presenting persistent hiccups.

According to the latest statement, surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been monitoring Bolsonaro's health since he was stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 electoral campaign, discovered the intestinal obstruction. Macedo was called to Brasilia to treat the president's pain and is to oversee his evaluation in São Paulo.

Shortly after arriving in São Paulo, “he went to an intensive care unit to remain under observation, he was intubated to prevent him from aspirating the liquid that comes from the stomach,” Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and a son of the president's told the media.

From the hospital in Brasilia, Bolsonaro had said that he was ready to face the “challenge” of possible new surgery, such as the one performed in 2018 when he received a stab in the abdomen.

Bolsonaro posted on social media in the afternoon that he faced a new ”challenge, a consequence of the assassination attempt by a former affiliate of the PSOL (Socialism and Freedom Party), the left arm of the PT (Workers Party) to prevent the victory of millions of Brazilians. who wanted change in Brazil,“ in the 2018 elections.

On September 6, 2018, a month before the presidential elections, then-candidate Bolsonaro was wounded with a knife by Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, a former PSOL affiliate, who has been detained since then and who has been diagnosed with ”permanent delusional disorder.“

”After the examinations carried out by Doctor Macedo, an intestinal obstruction was found and it was decided to take him to São Paulo where he will do complementary tests to define, or not, the need for emergency surgery,” reported the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Presidency.