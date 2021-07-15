Cuban gov't to allow medicines, food and hygiene products into the country

15th Thursday, July 2021 - 06:50 UTC Full article

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero made the announcement

Cuba's Ministry of Finance and Prices has allowed unrestricted entry into the country of medicines, food, and hygiene products as of next Monday in a measure to appease protests which erupted nationwide last Sunday.

Travelers arriving in Cuba will be able to bring unlimited food, hygiene products and medicines with them, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes after a series of protests in almost every city nationwide, It was the largest demonstration in six decades. Citizens grew tired of the scarcity of these goods, coupled with constant power cuts and the longstanding lack of freedom.

Cuba's current legislation sets tariffs on excess items brought by travelers. In the case of medicines, up to 10 kilograms are allowed into the country. All these restrictions will be eliminated at the entry points except at the Cayo Coco and Varadero airports, the prime minister said.

It expected to be a short term, particularly since due to the pandemic, international flights arriving into Cuba are limited to a few a week.

Cuba's impoverished economy has sank considerably due to the lack of tourists as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to sanctions imposed by the United States during the last administration of Donald Trump as well as by local shock measures of questionable efficacy.

Thus, food, hygiene products and medicines have become increasingly scarce in recent months, in which the number of flights has also been drastically reduced and with it so was the amount of items brought from abroad by individuals.

International campaigns were launched in early July to collect medicines and find ways to send them over to the island, which is also going through its worst outbreak of covid-19 with a record of infected and deceased every week.

Meanwhile, Cuban Youtube influencer Dina Stars who was arrested live while she was giving an interview earlir this week has been rlesed by the autorities. “Thank you very much to all those who have cared about me,” said the youngster on social media.

She haad been taken into custody during a live interview with a Spanish network.

“I'm good. They didn't mistreat me, they didn't kidnap me. They brought me in for instigation to commit a crime, which is to promote the demonstration campaigns,” said the influencer through a video on her Instagram account. “I really tell you, I swear, you know that I am on the side of the truth. I will always, always be honest with you. I'm home now, I'm fine, ”she added.

The arrests and persecutions of journalists and activists have increased in the Caribbean country since the demonstrations against the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel broke out.