Falklands/Malvinas architecture and urban planning exhibition in Ushuaia

21st Wednesday, July 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

Mario Daniele was the main speaker at the event in Ushuaia

The Town Hall of Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego province, extreme south of Argentina, together with the local branch of Malvinas war Veterans opened this week an exhibition under the title of “Architecture and Planning in Malvinas, 1764/1833” dedicated to the people that lived in the Falklands/Malvinas Islands during that period of time.

Top officials from the province and city, military officers, representatives from the local architects association and members of the Malvinas war Veterans attended the opening of the show which is described as a historic and well-documented insight of the Islands, as well as a display of the urban planning and, basically reflecting the daily life of those who inhabited during that period of time.

Tierra del Fuego cabinet chief Mario Daniele was the main speaker on the occasion and said, “nobody defends what it does not love, and to love first we must know what is ours, what belongs to us. Hopefully children and teenagers will enjoy the exhibition as much as we do, and that it turns into a new instance to put on the table the Argentine sovereignty arguments over Malvinas, because it is essential to relay this legacy from generation on generation”

The itinerant exhibition that will remain in Ushuaia until next week has been organized and displayed by the Argentine Foreign Affairs and Worship ministry, together with the Organization of Ibero-American States culture branch, the Latin American Architecture Documentation Center and the Argentine Congress Library.

The show is a historic-photographic display of maps, plans and photographies which illustrate the different historic chapters of the Malvinas Islands focused mainly in the architecture, urban planning and the people who lived in the Islands at the time.