A majority of Argentines, 51%, favor an opposition alternative for midterm elections

22nd Thursday, July 2021 - 07:42 UTC Full article

Next November half the Lower House seats, 127 out of 257 will be renewed and a third of Senate benches, 24 out of 72 also

Only hours before the different Argentine political parties must register their candidates for the PASO primaries – simultaneous and mandatory – on 12 September, ahead of the midterm election on 14 November, a local public opinion poll has released interesting data on the different leaders and hopefuls, having covered the whole Argentine territory.

Next November half the Lower House seats, 127 out of 257 will be renewed and a third of Senate benches, 24 out of 72 also. Keeping control of the Senate and if possible also master the rebellious Lower House is the goal of the ruling coalition headed by president Alberto Fernandez and his ticket companion and kingmaker, Cristina Kirchner.

But the picture shown by the opinion poll from Zuban, Cordoba and Associates is not encouraging for the president or Cristina Kirchner. In effect Fernandez has a negative image of 56% compared to 43% positive. Those who described the presidential performance as “very good” were 29% and 14%, “good”. On the opposite 48% have a “very bad” image and 8% “bad”.

Since last February the negative image of the Argentine president has been sustained, far from when he took office and the start of the pandemic.

Likewise approval of government is 43% and disapproval, 56%.

Cristina Fernandez negative image is 59% while the positive, 39%.

Other leaders with negative exposure are former president Mauricio Macri and the current president of the Lower House of Congress and twice presidential hopeful, Sergio Massa. Macri has a negative stance of 60% and 37% positive, while Massa, 61% negative and 34% positive.

However the mayor or governor of the City of Buenos Aires, traditionally an anti Peron and anti Kirchner stronghold reaps the best percentages. Horacio Rodriguez Larreta has a positive image of 54% and 38% negative

The opinion poll then asks about support for what seem to be the three main political fronts that will dispute the primaries and elections.

To that effect, 33,3% is supportive of the opposition coalition Together for Change, while the ruling Front for All, collects 30,2%. The third option of non K Peronists marks 8%, while the Left Front, 5% and the Libertarians, 4%.

Overall 37% seem intent or inclined to vote for candidates from the ruling coalition while 51% favor an opposition alternative.

The technical data of the public opinion poll as said above refers to all the Argentine territory, with a structured questionnaire, involving 3,000 cases, collected 9/11 July, with a confidence level of 95%.