Haiti's slain president laid to rest but not in peace

24th Saturday, July 2021 - 08:52 UTC Full article

Moïse's widow said her husband had been had been “abandoned and betrayed”

Gunfire marred Friday's burial of Haiti's slain President Jovenel Moïse. The ceremony was held more than two weeks after his assassination, which plunged the country into deeper chaos and unrest.

Moments before the funeral, an angry crowd began to insult the Haitian National Police (HNP) Chief Léon Charles, calling him “murderer, murderer,” but they were dispersed by a security squad who fired teargas at them. The angry protesters then burned tires and garbage in the surrounding streets, according to the Gazette Haiti newspaper.

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield was among the fireign dignataries who needed to take shelter, together with UN Special Representative to Haiti Helen La Lime.

Moïse's memorial took place in the President's native Cap-Haitien, north of the country. The ceremony involved high security measures, it was reported. The head of state had been killed in a commando-style attack on his Port-au-Price house on July 7.

The presidential coffin was covered by the national flag and escorted by a military guard of honor.

Moïse's widow Martine Marie Etienne, who was injured in the attack on her husband and was flown to Miami for further treatment, was present during the burial. She insisted her husband had been “abandoned and betrayed” and that his death was due to his plans to help the country's underprivileged.

Escorted by bodyguards, journalists and a crowd shouting “justice, justice,” Martine walked onto the stage, paused in front of a portrait of her late husband, and then toured the stage covered in white roses, birds of paradise and carnations.



Mrs. Moïse said that her husband “knew well the vices of this rotten and unjust system” and wondered “what he had done to deserve that punishment.

The former first lady stressed that the president was killed with ”extreme cruelty and barbarism,“ as reported by Gazzette Haiti.

In her farewell speech, she insisted that Moïse was assassinated for his plans to electrify the country and his desire to defend the underprivileged. ”We lost a battle but not the war,“ emphasized the visibly excited woman.

Moïse's son Joverlein also spoke during the ceremony. He described his father as an honest man. ”You can kill my father but not his ideas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ariel Henry promised to bring Moïse's assassins to justice and organize presidential and legislative elections, as required by the population and the international community.